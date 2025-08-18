Non-league round-up: Pride but no glory as Whitchurch Alport exit FA Cup

The Midland League Premier outfit went into the tie against their higher-ranked opponents but performed impressively in the first half, hitting the post through Theo Knight seconds before the break.

But they were eventually overpowered in the second half as Scott Bakkor hit a hat-trick for the Northern League Linnets.

Alport head of development, Sam Cartwright, said: “The main emotion at the minute is pride more than anything. It was a tough start and the lads had to weather a storm the first 15 to 20 minutes.

“After that we started to get into the game. We created chances. At half-time we thought the game was there for the taking.

“It’s just a few mistakes, the lads will know that, for the first goal. Once the second one went in the stuffing got knocked out of us a bit and we limped to the finish line. I thought 3-0 was a harsh scoreline in the end.

“It is just not falling for us in front of goal at the moment. Hitting the post at 0-0, if that goes in it becomes a different game.”

In Division One of the Midland League, AFC Bridgnorth maintained their unbeaten start to the season after fighting back from two goals down to draw with Ingles.

The visitors made the perfect start as they scored twice in the opening 20 minutes but Bridgnorth showed excellent character, pulling one back through Mitch Bradford before Joel Westwood got the leveller. Neither team was able to find a winner in the final 25 minutes.

Haughmond finished on the wrong end of a seven-goal thriller at Alsager Town in the First Division South of the North West Counties League.

An Ethan Pickford brace, added to Kian Garbett’s early opener, had the visitors 3-1 up approaching the break.

But Luke Nicholls, who had earlier cancelled out Garbett’s goal, completed his hat-trick either side of half-time and it was the hosts who snatched the winner through Brayden Barlow with two minutes remaining.

Boss Paul Lewis believes his team are struggling from a lack of squad depth after travelling with only 12 players.

He said: “It’s a defeat I didn’t see happening at half-time. To concede two minutes into the second half was a real blow.

“We then lose a player to injury and when you travel with just 12 players at this level it’s very poor. We need to recruit more players and fast.”

There was also late agony for Allscott Heath, who conceded a 94th minute equaliser to draw 3-3 at Stockport Georgians.

They at least had a better day than Shawbury United, who were beaten 5-0 at home by Eccleshall.