Birmingham League: Hargrave ton keeps Shrews in contention

The Worcestershire batter’s 135 from just 91 balls, which included 10 sixes, accounted for nearly half of the Shropshire club’s total of 274.

Shrewsbury had looked in trouble at 4-2 but Hargrave and Rhodri Evans (41) put on 174 for the third wicket, with the former contributing the majority of the runs.

Having reached his century in 79 balls, Hargrave was dismissed when looking to increase the pace but Seb Scott, who finished unbeaten on 43, replaced him at the crease to anchor the rest of the innings.

Evans then made a key breakthrough with the ball when he claimed the wicket of Barnt Green opener Ed Pollock.

At 130-3, the home side were well in the game but the persistence of Shrewsbury’s bowlers eventually paid dividends as the wickets began to tumble.

Sam Whitney finished with figures of 4-45, while skipper Peter Clark also took three as the home side stumbled to defeat.

The win leaves Shrewsbury 19 points behind Division One leaders Smethwick, with five matches still to play.

In Division Two, Shifnal and Worfield both sit a little too close to the relegation places for comfort as the campaign enters its final month.

Worfield are now 10th in the table, albeit 22 points clear of the drop zone, after losing at West Bromwich Dartmouth.

The visitors, who were asked to bat after losing the toss, were left to rue their inability to build on an impressive second wicket stand of 96 between Russ Aucott (40) and Aman Hussain (71).

From 112-1 at one stage, they would have expected to make more than 202 and the total did not prove enough as the home side timed their chase to perfection.

Seamer Ravan Chahal took three wickets but an unbeaten 61 from former Warwickshire all-round Ateeq Javid saw Dartmouth home with five wickets and nine balls to spare.

Shifnal are a place and six points better off than their county rivals in the table but are also recovering from a heavy six-wicket home defeat to Leamington.

Captain Charlie Home was one of only three players to reach double figures, top scoring with 41, after winning the toss and choosing to bat.

Rashawn Worrell and Tom Bate both took three wickets each for the visitors, who dismissed the hosts for just 132.

Worrell then scored 45 in an opening stand of 91 with Harrison Smith which helped to break the back of the chase, their efforts helping to reach a low target helped further by the hosts offering up 30 extras, including 11 wides.

Shifnal face a key match next week when they visit Worfield. The winners of the contest will be guaranteed to be breathing rather easier.