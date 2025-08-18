Analysis: Small positives but Wolves need more quality and quick after opening day humbling

For all the hype around the start of a new season - the importance of the curtain riser was more around paying tribute to one of their former favourites more than anything else.

The day was about Diogo Jota.

For the first time since his tragic death earlier in the summer - Wolves fans gathered for a league game eager to pay their full respects to Jota and his brother Andre Silva, and remember a star who lit up Molineux time and time again.

They did so, and then some. Chants, applause and huge banners that adorned the South Bank gave Wolves fans the chance to kick off their season by remembering one of the favourites.

It was fitting and the fans did themselves proud.

The football arguably was secondary but it was of course still hugely important. After a summer of frustration over big departures, poor results and a need for more key players to come through the door - Vitor Pereira would have wanted to find some encouragement from a tough opening day assignment.

Emotional tributes were paid to Diogo Jota before kick off (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

He handed a debut to David Moller Wolfe with fellow new boys Fer Lopez and Jhon Arias named on the bench following their arrivals.

As is the case against City, teams have to be content with giving up the ball.

That is how it played out with the opening quarter of the first half like more of a possession based training game for City - with the odd advancement into the opposition half from the hosts.

However, they were only opened up once, as Erling Haaland found space but headed over.