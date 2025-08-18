AFC Telford United left seeing red after kit clash forces change

The 1,100-strong crowd inside the Seah Stadium for the Bucks first home match back in National League North were treated to the unusual sight of the hosts playing in red, rather than their traditional white.

Kevin Wilkin’s team had no option after visitors Curzon, despite requests to bring their blue home shirts, had arrived in Shropshire with only a white and pink away strip, causing an obvious clash.

Orrin Pendley made sure the home fans went home happy when he headed a stoppage time equaliser after the visitors had snatched a late lead. Boss Wilkin later thanked the supporters for their backing

He said: "They were brilliant for us today, kept believing in us and players gave them something to believe in as well.

“I hope the crowd do believe we have lads who make mistakes and are learning on the job.

“But if you stay with them, keep lifting them you get outcomes like Saturday.

“Going into injury time, to keep pushing and forcing the issue to come up with a moment like we have is great credit to the boys.

“They are great lads. They want to learn and get better and when you have that, you have a chance.”

Wilkin acknowledged the Bucks, who have drawn each of their opening two league matches 1-1, will have to improve the way they start matches.

“I thought Curzon were probably the better side in the first half,” he said. “It was a similar theme at Kings Lynn as well, where for large parts we've had to defend and be on the back foot and then we come out and find a couple of moments.

“They are capable boys in there but the level of strength and fitness we need to step up to is something one or two have got to improve on.

“If you have so much technical ability that you don’t have to worry about strength and fitness then great but, we haven’t. You have got to be athletic at this level, at any level, it will find you out. You have to work harder for your chances.”