Shrewsbury player ratings after Colchester defeat

Elyh Harrison

It was the keeper's football league debut, and he has been assured since his introduction to the team. One or two scary moments, but nothing he could do about either goal.

Helpless: 6

Luca Hoole

When Town do have an attacking threat, it normally comes down his side. When he gets high up the pitch, they look threatening.

OK: 6

Sam Stubbs

All three defenders looked as assured as they have in a Town shirt in the first half, but they were caught out for the opener.

Tough: 5

Tom Anderson

A couple of really important challenges in a decent first half display. Disappointing way to concede the first goal, though.

Difficult: 5