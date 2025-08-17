Michael Appleton: Shrewsbury head coach on Micky Moore’s departure

Salop’s director of football left the club on Friday by mutual consent after two-and-a-half years in the position.

With two weeks left of the transfer window, the Shrews boss will need to take over some of Moore’s responsibilities if he is to get the targets he wants before the September 1 deadline.

Appleton is an experienced operator, and he was asked by the Shropshire Star about Moore’s departure the day before the clash against Colchester.

“It was a little bit manic,” he said. “But at the same time, calm as well because at the end of the day, I had a conversation with the chairman and the board.

“It was one of them where, from their point of view, they wanted to try and get me to focus on the game as much as I possibly can, and that's what we did, to be fair.

“We were already prepared. We knew who was playing, to a degree. Obviously, we didn't expect Sangy (Tom Sang) to not play, but we were organised, we were ready for the game. There's no excuse from that point of view.”

It was another awful day at the weekend as Town fell to their third consecutive loss as they were beaten 2-0 by Colchester - they are yet to score a goal this campaign in league action.

Second-half strikes from Samson Tovide and Kyreece Lisbie were enough to give the visitors the victory as youngster Tommy McDermott, starting his first game since arriving from Burnley, was sent off.

And Appleton says he knows there are people out there he can rely on as he bids to strengthen the Town team.

He continued: “Obviously, there's probably one or two players that need to leave the building, and this is a role that I've done in the past where I've just been a manager without a director of football.

“If I have to do that, then I will do that. That's part of my job. And bringing players in, like I say, it's just a different voice on the end of the phone call.

“Still, there's a lot of people out there that I know I can rely on in terms of getting favours and being able to try and improve the squad and get a little bit more quality into the group.”