Pendley pops up with late equaliser to give AFC Telford United second draw on National League North return

After a 1-1 stalemate on their return to the second tier of non-league football against Kings Lynn - they were looking at a defeat back on home soil against Curzon Ashton on Saturday.

The sides could not be separated before Ben Darby looked to have won it for the visitors five minutes from time.

But Pendley popped up in the second minute of added time to earn Kevin Wilkin's men a point.

They will be looking to turn those draws into a victory as they make a trip to Bedford Town on Tuesday night.