Wolves open talks over signing Cameroon defender
Wolves have made a opening offer for Cameroonian defender Jackson Tchatchoua ahead of a potential move this summer.
By Liam Keen
Published
The 23-year-old, who currently plays for Hellas Verona in Italy's top flight, is being considered by Wolves to fill the void at right-wing-back.
Both clubs are in talks over a possible move before the transfer window closes on September 1 and Wolves have an offer of around £10.3million on the table as negotiations continue.