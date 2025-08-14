'He could be a £25m player': High Isaac Price praise as West Brom playmaker underlines 'talisman' like qualities
Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury discuss Isaac Price and his abilities on the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Price, who arrived back in January, has had an impressive pre-season campaign and start to the new season.
Lewis and Jonny look at his role in the team, his displays so far - with Jonny making a bold claim over how much Price may be worth if he has a top campaign.