Whitwell was the first of two highly rated Albion youngsters to be handed new deals in recent days - after he penned a contract extension to June 2027.

Fellow young star Cole Deeming was also handed an extension this week - with the duo being heavily involved in Ryan Mason's pre-season plans.

It has been a big summer for the midfielder, who was handed his Championship debut on the final day of last season in the thumping victory over Luton.

And the highly rated academy graduate, who joined the club at the age of eleven, having previously had an earlier trial at the club - has outlined what he wants to achieve this season having been given a taste of senior football.

He said: "I think my new contact recently shows that the hard work you put in pays off in the end.

"All my efforts in training and matches last season - along with some highs and lows, as is the case in football, was all worthwhile.

"I joined Albion when I was 11-years old and the club have done so much for me.

"On the football side of things, they've improved me technically and off the pitch as a person as well.

"It's been a really good environment to develop and grow as a player in during my time here and I wouldn't be where I am without the club and its staff.

"This season is about playing as many men's football games as I can.

"I've been in the academy team now for the last few years, played a lot of minutes in the under 21s, but the senior football world is where I want to be."

Whitwell was handed his Championship debut on the final day of last season (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Whitwell has been in and around the first team set up for some time - having landed a first professional contract just months into his scholarship.

He has been a familiar face in training and has been named in senior squads on a handful of occasions.

And speaking in a recent matchday programme ahead of Albion's EFL penalty shoot-out defeat to Derby, where Whitwell was an unused substitute, he revealed how he has picked up the name, 'Lord Whitwell', owing to his Oxford roots.

He explained: "As soon as you say Oxford to anyone, they think, 'oh, you're a bit posh' just because of the university and everything. It's a bit of a sterotype, in some respects it is correct but I'm not too posh.

"I think it probably started with Boaz (Myhill).

"I don't know why he started calling me it. Well, I do know why he started calling it.

"But he said it, and then a few people kind of clocked on as well, so there's a few people around the club now who call me it.

"It's a bit of banter itsn't it. It's light hearted, quite funny, when I say certain words like, for example, pass, then it can cause some digs but it's all good."