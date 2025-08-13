Joe Ward's 96th minute free kick cancelled out Aune Heggebo's opening goal - and sent the game to spot kicks with John Eustace's side prevailing 3-2.

It was a cruel blow for Albion in a game in which they dominated - but failed to take their chances and were made to pay.

And what it did do is add to the argument that the Rams are very much top of the list when it comes to West Brom bogey teams.

There have been others up there in the past, namely the likes of Stoke City - but Derby certainly top that list now.

But how bad is the recent record against Derby?

Well, the two clubs have met, including Tuesday night, on 19 occasions since the year 2000.

They are a mixture of Championship games, with the odd League Cup and one FA Cup clash thrown in there.

Of those games, Albion have come out in the winning side in just five of them, with the last coming in 2020 courtesy of goals from Dara O'Shea and Grady Diangana.

The last four outings have all gone the way of Derby, with the last game costing Tony Mowbray his job as the Baggies boss was axed following a Easter Monday defeat earlier this year.

The heaviest defeat in recent times came in 2018 under Darren Moore - when a Tom Lawrence inspired Derby trashed Albion 4-1 at The Hawthorns.

Another startling statistic is that Albion have won just one of their last eleven games against the Rams.

Looking right back through the history books - does it get any better?

Not really. It is difficult to better the recent record - but Derby edge out the overall statistics. Of the 76 meetings in history between the sides, Albion have won 26 times to Derby's 31.

And the next clash between the pair is scheduled to be a big one - as the Rams head back to The Hawthorns on the day Albion mark their 125th anniversary.