The 20-year-old, who has risen through the academy ranks at Albion was taken on Albion's pre-season trip to Austria - and has been in and around the first team fold throughout the summer.

And in the absence of vice captain Darnell Furlong following his red card in the opening league - boss Ryan Mason had seen enough to call upon Williams to fill the right back void.

The Wales under 21 international, who has captained his country at various youth levels, did his future prospects no harm at all, with an assured display in the EFL Cup penalty shoot-out defeat to Derby.

Capable on the ball and neat in possession, it was almost a dream debut for Williams who went close to heading his side in front just six minutes into the game.

A couple of tough tackles then had The Hawthorns crowd on its feet - and Williams did not look out of place throughout the evening.

For one member for Albion backroom staff, Williams' debut and his impressive display will not have come as no surprise.

Back when Williams penned his first professional deal, academy manager Richard Stevens underlined Williams' quality as a 'modern day full back'.

And Stevens even went as far as saying Williams has the ability to go on and make his way in the EFL.

He said: “When I first saw Alex there was something about him which I really liked. He’s a modern-day full-back, a great one-on-one defender, has a lovely poise and calmness about him, and he can affect the game in the front half of the pitch.

“He’s reserved, a really nice boy and is one who sets examples when he goes about his business. There’s more to come from him and he’s found a nice place on the pitch at the moment, but I don’t want him to stay there too long.

“We want him to push himself harder because there’s so much more to come from Alex and when you look at the modern game in the EFL, he has the beginnings of the qualities required for that stage, but he’s someone who will give it everything to reach those levels."

Williams' pre-season inclusion and first team debut comes on the back of a short loan spell last season with non-league outfit Statford Town.