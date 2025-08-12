Wolves defender ready to fight for his starting XI chance

The Colombian defender missed the rest of last season after being stretchered off against Villa in September and has so far come off the bench to play in the final two pre-season friendlies.

Matt Doherty is expected to start the new campaign with the shirt after his strong end to last season, but Mosquera welcomes the competition for places and is ready to battle for his spot.

JJX Logistics, sponsors for the Express & Star Wolves pre-season coverage 2025 in Portugal and Spain

Hague Fasteners, sponsors for the Express & Star Wolves pre-season coverage 2025 in Portugal and Spain

He said: "That point is really important. It's really good because we have a good, like we say in Spanish, 'batalla sana', a good battle.

"I know I have good players in my position.

"They're training well. They do really good in the game. I need to prepare when I have the chance to play again and to help the team.