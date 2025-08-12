Teen star targets more silverware after Telford Tigers return

The 17-year-old forward made 16 appearances for the professional National League team last season but shone in particular for the club’s treble-winning Laidler Division side, for whom he scored a huge 76 points.

Stanton also scored 39 points for the club’s under-18s in what was a breakthrough campaign.

He will now play on a two-way contract between the club’s National League and Moralee League, having helped the latter win promotion last term.

Stanton said: “I am really excited to be back in a Tigers jersey for the upcoming season and I cannot wait to see what this league holds for us as a team.

“Last season showed how much of a dominating team we are and after winning the treble, I believe that we can bring home more silverware this upcoming year. I can’t wait to start the season in September in the jungle.”

Jason Silverthorn, coach of the Moralee division side, believes Stanton is now ready for the next stage of his development.

“Having excelled for Telford since a young age it will be another challenge to find that consistency at this higher level without sacrificing defensively.

“Having coached Taylor at times last season at National League level and after speaking with Tommy (Watkins), it will be important for him to learn the game at both ends to help bridge the game into the National team full time and what it takes to be a pro on a nightly basis.

“He has been a dynamic player for both the U18s and Ladler Division teams last season and I am looking forward to helping him continue to grow and reach his potential as a player.”