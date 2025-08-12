Non-league round-up: Shifnal's league opener ends in defeat

The game looked like it was going to end in a 0-0 draw, but Jake Carroll scored late on to earn his side all three points.

In the Midland Football League Premier Division, Whitchurch Alport's trip to Tividale ended in a 1-1 draw.

Alport were looking to build on their 3-0 win the week before in the cup.

Adam Hailes gave them the lead in the 31st minute, but Tividale responded right at the end of the game as Bradley Maslen-Jones pulled the sides level in the 87th minute.

In Division One, AFC Bridgnorth continued their excellent start to the season, winning their third straight game - this time thrashing Kirby Muxloe at home 4-0.

Mitchell Bradford, Joshua Lewis and a brace from Reagan Wardle gave the Shropshire side the victory. They sit second in the league behind Gornal Athletic, who only lead on goal difference.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Telford Town continued their impressive start to the season after beating Sandbach United 3-0 at home.

A brace from Jack Howse and a late finish from Harry Dear see them remain unbeaten, having won three out of their four opening matches.

Allscott Heath have had a mixed start to the season, and they lost away at Eccleshall.

Market Drayton Town were beaten for the third time in four matches, this time losing 2-0 at Foley Meir. Luke Lewis scored before half-time and Nathan Barry scored in the second half to give the hosts victory.

Haughmond have lost all four of the opening league matches, and this time they were on the wrong end of an eight-goal thriller which ended 5-3 at home against New Mills.

William Shawcross got the game's opening goal for the visitors, only for Haughmond to level through Harvey Lewis.

Goals from Jack Lever, James Perry and a brace from Maysan Benarbia saw New Mills make the score 5-1, only for Ethan Pickford and Lewis to add late consolations for the hosts.

Shawbury United have had a decent start to the season having won two of their opening three games, but they were not in action at the weekend - they host Eccleshall on Saturday.

In the Hellenic League Division One, Ludlow Town got a 3-2 victory over Thame United Reserves.