'Rise to their level': Highly rated West Brom midfielder sets sights after penning new deal to June 2027

The boyhood Baggies fan, who first penned a professional deal back in April 2024 has been heavily involved with the first team throughout pre-season.

And he was named on the bench for the Championship opener against Blackburn on Saturday.

Deeming, from Halesowen, had a superb campaign in the PL2 and under 18 side at Albion and has now been rewarded with a new and improved deal that runs until June 2027.

The midfielder now has the next steps in his sights - and revealed how he is taking inspiration from playing in the position played by his Baggies boss Mason.

He said: “I’m over the moon,” said Cole. “It’s something I’ve been working towards.

“I’ve been here since the age of six, so getting a new deal and the club putting their faith in me and giving me a platform to perform is massive. I’m delighted.

“I really enjoyed being around the first-team squad during pre-season. I was really grateful for the opportunity. It’s been intense but it’s only going to make me a better player.

“Being around the senior lads, you can learn a lot from them. Hopefully I can rise to their level.

“Obviously the manager was a midfielder as well, so that has helped, and I can learn a lot from him too. He’s been really good with me.

“It was a big thing being on the bench in the Championship last weekend. That was massive for me and my family, and a really proud moment.”

Cole Deeming in action for West Brom in Austria (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Since Bilkul Football and Shilen Patel took over at Albion - blooding youngsters from the club's successful academy is something they have had at the top of their agenda.

Last season they saw success in Tom Fellows and Josh Griffiths, who stepped in when another academy graduate Alex Palmer departed.

And sporting director Andrew Nestor believes Deeming represents another example of the club building their own 'pipeline' of young talents.

He added: "We’re pleased to have Cole continue his football journey with the Albion.

“He started with us at a very young age and has since gone on to captain our U18s, feature in the PL2 team, make his debut in the senior side in the Carabao Cup, as well as being part of our first-team group during pre-season over the summer.”

“Cole is another great example of the talent that we are developing in our academy, as we continue to build our own pipeline of young prospects coming through across various positions that fit our first-team playing model.”