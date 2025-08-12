Grimsby v Shrewsbury Town preview: Is Michael Appleton considering making changes to the XI?

The Town boss is considering making changes to his starting XI after an awful performance at the weekend against Tranmere. They fell to their first defeat of the season in emphatic style, being hammered 4-0.

Salop get their first taste of cup action, and they will want to right the wrongs of a very poor day on Saturday with several players coming into contention for their first start of the season.

Appleton was forced into a triple change at half-time at the weekend with Taylor Perry, George Lloyd and Tom Sang coming on, they did lift the team, so are likely to feature.

Appleton will be forced to make one change with central defender Will Boyle suspended for the clash at Blundell Park after his red card.