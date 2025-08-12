Fresh bid expected as Fabio Silva nears Wolves exit

The German club are pushing to sign the striker, who has been available to leave Wolves this summer.

Dortmund have now had three bids rejected for the 23-year-old, with the latest one in excess of £17million, but it is understood Wolves value Silva at more than £21.5million and they would also require add-ons on top of that.

The two clubs remain in active negotiations over the sale of Silva, but Wolves are currently not budging on their valuation and they are expecting Dortmund to return with another bid.

There is hope that the deal can be completed soon, with a desire on all sides to reach an agreement.

The striker is attracting interest from a number of clubs, including German side RB Leipzig and Italian team Roma, but it is understood reports of Silva agreeing personal terms with those clubs is wide of the mark.

It is believed that Dortmund have already got the green light from Silva and his representatives, which includes a five-year deal to join them.