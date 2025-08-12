Dave Edwards: Wolves have work to do but Molineux will be rocking against Man City

It's always a strange time of the year and you really can't read too much into results in particular, but you obviously want good performances.

I've been involved in pre-seasons where we've won a lot of games and started the season poorly and vice versa.

The fans will watch the game and they can see what's happening themselves and they'll see where the shortcomings are, where we look strong and obviously where we need to improve.

There's no doubt that we do need to sign some players and we have some key areas that we need to add to, in particular at right-wing-back.

I think Ki-Jana Hoever has had a wonderful pre-season. He's put himself right in the mix and I expect him to start against Manchester City this weekend, but I feel we really need someone to come into that role and make it their own. Hoever can support them, hopefully build and get some appearance this season and then see where he goes from there.

Jhon Arias (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

The one area that hasn't quite clicked in pre-season is at the top end of the pitch, we haven't looked overly threatening in front of goal. We've had good spells in games, had good control at times, but that final little bit of creativity has been lacking.

But it's pre-season and it will be very different when it all kicks off against City.