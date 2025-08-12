Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury get reality check after Tranmere defeat

It was also a big surprise, I don't think many people saw this result coming or the performance, especially in the first half.

It's been such a positive and productive pre-season. There were positives to take from the opening game of the season against Bromley and it was something to build on.

I've said time and again that this league's not going to be easy and we really need to just build some strong foundations, some stability, and then we can maybe build from there. But we've got to consolidate first and I think this was a reality check to why that's so important.

If you don't turn up 100 per cent with the game plan that's been put out and if that isn't executed to the best ability and the lads aren't quite on it, then you'll get found out.

The quality might not be as good in League Two, but you will get lads that are fully at it week in, week out. They have the work ethic and desire that helps them win football matches.

Unfortunately, Shrewsbury were bullied in the first 45 minutes against Tranmere. We were second best all over the pitch.

You do have those games where you are half a yard late or the ball's not quite bouncing your way, that does happen and you can feel a little bit helpless out there. Adding mistakes on top of that and it becomes a real problem, which was highlighted by the goals we conceded.