Battling qualities will be needed going forward - says Telford boss Kevin Wilkin

The Bucks had those skills on show in Norfolk against King's Lynn Town at the weekend as they picked up a 1-1 draw against a side who are widely tipped to be promotion contenders come the end of the season.

Telford striker Matty Stenson picked up where he left off last season by firing Telford in front from the penalty spot.

The hosts piled on the pressure and got an equaliser through Michael Gyasi just before the hour mark.

But Telford showed fighting qualities in the second period, with a young side, including debutant goalkeeper Alfie Brooks, to hang on for a draw.

“Alfie’s done very well,” Wilkin said, reflecting on the performance of his young players. “And several others have dug in and shown what it means to them to be scrapping and battling for this club.

“That’s an important asset to have, and it will be very much needed as we move forward and certainly on the road.”