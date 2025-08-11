Wolves' squad battles ahead of 2025/26 Premier League campaign

Manchester City come to town on the opening day of the campaign and Vitor Pereira's Wolves side, who have failed to win in six pre-season matches, will be up against it.

The team needs additions and it should be a busy August for Wolves on that front, but which players will now be battling it out for a place in the starting XI following the final friendly against Celta Vigo?

Wolfe v Bueno

New signing David Moller Wolfe was given the nod from the start on Saturday, ahead of Hugo Bueno at left-wing-back.

The Norwegian was industrious, physical and hard-working. He did also deliver one good cross with his weak foot, but he is not the dynamic and exciting forward-thinking player that Rayan Ait-Nouri was for the club.

Fans will need to get used to the idea that Wolfe is a different kind of player, but he should also improve Wolves defensively on that side and he had a solid enough 45 minutes.

David Moller Wolfe (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Bueno was introduced and did well going forward, proving he is the more dangerous option between the two, but then messed up defensively for a huge Celta chance that they failed to convert.