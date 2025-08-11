Wolves' squad battles ahead of 2025/26 Premier League campaign
Wolves' pre-season is now over and the real tests will start this weekend.
Manchester City come to town on the opening day of the campaign and Vitor Pereira's Wolves side, who have failed to win in six pre-season matches, will be up against it.
The team needs additions and it should be a busy August for Wolves on that front, but which players will now be battling it out for a place in the starting XI following the final friendly against Celta Vigo?
Wolfe v Bueno
New signing David Moller Wolfe was given the nod from the start on Saturday, ahead of Hugo Bueno at left-wing-back.
The Norwegian was industrious, physical and hard-working. He did also deliver one good cross with his weak foot, but he is not the dynamic and exciting forward-thinking player that Rayan Ait-Nouri was for the club.
Fans will need to get used to the idea that Wolfe is a different kind of player, but he should also improve Wolves defensively on that side and he had a solid enough 45 minutes.
Bueno was introduced and did well going forward, proving he is the more dangerous option between the two, but then messed up defensively for a huge Celta chance that they failed to convert.