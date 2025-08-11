Telford boss Kevin Wilkin reveals frustration from opening-day draw

The Bucks headed to Norfolk on Saturday to play against one of the favourites for promotion out of the National League North - King’s Lynn Town - in a game that ended 1-1.

Wilkin’s side were under the cosh for large parts of the match.

Matty Stenson’s goal from the penalty spot gave them the lead, but he was frustrated by how they gifted their opponents an equaliser.

He said: “I’m disappointed to concede the goal like we have; it’s a throw-in that's high up the field and we've been far too open.

“But lads are digging in for one another and staying strong and to take a point away… you're taking that at the start of the game.

“King’s Lynn will feel that they should have taken all three points. Other than taking all three points, I think they'll be relatively comfortable with their performance, and so are we, to a point.

“We know we need to improve in certain areas, to manage the ball better than we have in certain areas. That bit of calmness, in the heat of the moment, is something that we're searching for.”

Bucks had a young side out, including 21-year-old goalkeeper Alfie Brooks, who was making his debut, and the boss was pleased with the team spirit.

“We have to encourage those young players to go and find that they are capable,” he said. “But I am certainly pleased with the togetherness, and you know some outstanding performances.”