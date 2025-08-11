Shock as Adam Shillcock resigns from Whitchurch Alport two games into season

Shillcock, who was appointed at Yockings Park in October 2023, had his exit confirmed by the club just 24 hours after Saturday's Midland Premier opener against Tividale, a 1-1 away draw.

Alport had started the 2025/26 campaign the previous weekend with a 3-0 FA Cup victory at home to Litherland REMYCA and have a preliminary round tie at home to Runcorn Linnets on Saturday (August 16).

Jayson Starkey, whose previous role was head of coaching, has been appointed the new manager at the north Shropshire club.

It is a shock exit for Shillcock after he led Alport to their highest ever league finish of sixth place last term and the FA Vase quarter-final and a heart-breaking late defeat at Whitstable Town in Kent.

Whitchurch also claimed the county TJ Vickers Cup with a resounding 3-0 success over Allscott Heath in May.

An Alport statement read: "The club committee would like to place on record their thanks to Adam for his dedication to the role since his appointment in October 2023.

"The club wish Jayson and his staff all the best for the upcoming season."

Alport visit AFC Wolverhampton City in Midland Premier action under the stewardship of new boss Starkey on Tuesday night.

Former Market Drayton Town boss Shillcock's next steps remain unclear after his surprise departure from the club.