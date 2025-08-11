The 24-year-old, who has already netted seven times for his former club Brann during their campaign - has been thrust into the Albion forward line in recent weeks.

He impressed against Rayo Vallecano in the final pre-season friendly, before going one better in the opening day victory over Blackburn.

Heggebo played a part in the opening goal for Isaac Price - and almost got on their scoresheet himself but was denied by the visiting goalkeeper.

The £4.7m new boy looks like he may well just make that starting spot is own - amid Daryl Dike's injury and Josh Maja's fitness issues.

Maja is back in contention but Heggebo looks to be the main man as Albion now prepare for a Saturday lunchtime clash with newly promoted Wrexham.

Speaking before the victory over Blackburn - Heggebo has explained how he has no goal targets coming in at Albion, and there is one key thing that for him is up there with the important of scoring goals.

He said: "The focus is to become a better footballer.

"It's always best to have full focus on something you can control, like chasing your development.

"It takes some time to settle into the new team, culture, way of playing and there's going to be ups and downs but I will be chasing improvement while I'm here. That's a good focus to have.

"Hard working is more important.

Aune Heggebo in action on his West Brom debut against Blackburn (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"Hopefully that first one comes when it's ready. There's no targets but well see how the season turns out. The only thing I can do is my best."

Heggebo was praised after the opening day win for his display - as he held the ball up well and helped to drag Albion up the field when they were under pressure.

And that is how the Norwegian sees his role in the team, as he looks to continue impressing the fans and boss Ryan Mason.

He said: "The playing style we use here means you have to be a good hold up player, good link up player and that is a big part of the coach's tactics.

"It's a bit different than the playing styles in Norway, but it's been really good to experience because it's a good opportunity to take steps towards being comfortable in that system."