"I'm very proud" - Defender reflects on making his Wolves debut

The 23-year-old came straight in to start against Celta Vigo at Molineux on Saturday, following his £10million move from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, and looks set to keep his place against Manchester City on the opening day this weekend.

Wolves have lost four and drawn two of their pre-season matches, but Wolfe remained calm when quizzed on that record and was instead beaming at making his debut.

"I'm very proud," the Norwegian defender said.

"It felt incredibly good to put on the shirt for the first time and go out and meet the fans and everything.

"Sadly, we didn't get the result we wanted, but we had some good moments there for sure and we'll be ready for next week.

"The main thing for us is to get in shape, get in form for when the Premier League starts and I feel like we're going to be ready on Saturday."

Wolfe did receive treatment in the first half for a head injury and seemed to be in some discomfort, before playing on and then being taken off at half-time.