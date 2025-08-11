Isaac Price's goal was enough to hand Albion all three points to kick off the new Mason era at The Hawthorns.

The result was a far cry from the dismal end of season run in earlier in the year - as Albion collapsed and dropped out of the running for the play-offs spots having occupied a top six position for most of the campaign.

There was some light relief on the final day of the season with victory over Luton Town - but the damage had been done and it hurt both fans and players alike.

Speaking ahead of Albion's opening day victory over Blackburn, club captain Jed Wallace made an admission over last season's disaster.

He admitted they still can't hide from what happened, but insisted that the time was now to look forward, under a new regime at The Hawthorns.

He said: "Look, I think everyone understands we fell short last season - we can't and won't hide from that.

"But following some time to reflect, and rest and rest, a link in the sand has been drawn and we are excited to get going."

Wallace, who has been a bit part player for Albion over the last season, has appeared a number of times in pre-season.

He made a decent cameo in the latter stages of the victory over Rayo Vallecano last week - before he was Mason's first substitute 20 minutes from time against Blackburn.

It may have given an indication that Wallace could be a bigger part of the plans than he was at times last season.

And he gave an insight into how Mason has already changed things around the club - and what he wants from his Albion side.

He said: "There's a freshness and optimism around the place that's come with Ryan Mason's appointment as head coach.

"The gaffer has been clear in his principles and spoken a lot about respect, hard work, and forging a togetherness and we're enjoying working under him."