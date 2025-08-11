Analysis after Shrewsbury Town serve up a shocker at Tranmere

It has been hard to follow Salop over the last couple of years.

They narrowly avoided relegation in 2023-24, and then last season in 2024-25, they dropped out of the third tier. The previous standard was just too strong for Shrewsbury to compete.

Logic suggests dropping down a level to play in the fourth tier for the first time in more than a decade would bring them a chance of happier days and more consistent and better results.

That was not the case at Tranmere Rovers on Saturday as Town were handed a stark reality check. While the form table would suggest that the hosts ended last season well, and have started this one OK, they did finish 20th last time out.

They are not world beaters, yet Salop made them look like it on Saturday.

It was difficult to get a read on the value of Town's opening-day point against Bromley.

It looked like a steady result if they could make the trip to Merseyside and beat the Super White Army - but that did not turn out to be the case.

Against Bromley, they were solid. They kept a clean sheet, something they did only four times in the entirety of last campaign.

But they were a far cry from that side at Prenton Park as they conceded four times.

It felt like Groundhog Day.