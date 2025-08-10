Telford Tigers announce the return of local Charlie Webb

Webb re-joins the Tigers after a spell with the Solihull Barons, and he is expected to play a big part in their second-string team.

Webb called it an ‘easy’ decision to move back to the Shropshire club ahead of the season, which gets under way in September.

He said: "I’m really happy to announce I’ll be coming back to Telford after a couple of years away, I’m very confident in the team Silves (Jason Silverthorn) has built.

“We’ll be a team that will compete every game and a team to look out for this season.

“It was an easy decision to come back home for the coming year, looking forward to getting started and seeing all the fans in September."

Head coach, Jason Silverthorn, says Webb will bring speed and tenacity.

“Charlie was one of my first calls when I agreed to take over the team,” he said. "It was important to bring him back into the Tigers as a local player who knows how to get the next level of hockey now that we could offer that.

“Charlie brings speed and energy to the lineup as well as a positive attitude and willingness to learn.

“He is always asking questions, and with his speed and tenacity, he has the ability to be a constant threat and to be an impact player at both ends of the ice.

“Having known Charlie for years, it’s great to have him back in Telford, and I look forward to working with him again.”