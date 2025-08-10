Shrewsbury Town player ratings after Merseyside mauling

Toby Savin

The Town keeper kept his place in the starting XI for the clash at Prenton Park. It was a hard day for all involved, including the goalkeeper.

Helpless: 4

Luca Hoole

He was beaten too easily by Omari Patrick for Tranmere's fourth goal. The tricky winger caused him and Town problems all afternoon.

Tough: 5

Sam Stubbs

There was no one who came out of the game with any credit, but Stubbs did at least give his all in a day to forget.

Tried: 5

Tom Anderson

Exposed a couple of times in the first half, and it was an all-round tough day for the centre-back after the clean sheet the week before.

Exposed: 5

Will Boyle

The defender was rightly sent off for two mad moments around the hour mark in the space of 60 minutes. It meant there was no way back for Salop.

Poor moment: 4

George Nurse

A couple of scary moments defensively on a day where no Shrews player came out of the game with any credit.

Challenged: 5

Alex Gilliead

Dragged off at half-time as Town were completely overrun and outworked by the opposition before the break.

Hooked: 5

Sam Clucas

Had Town’s only shot in the first half and kept going despite the red card on the hour mark. It was always an uphill battle from there.

Tough: 5

Harrison Biggins

Had a decent game against Bromley, but he did not manage to back that up in Merseyside. Hooked at the interval too.

Hooked: 5

John Marquis

The ball just would not stick with the Town skipper up front. Salop just could not get anything going from an attacking perspective.

Struggled: 5

Anthony Scully

He was lively in the season opener, but he was unable to build on that promising showing and was the third player taken off at the break.

Off: 5

Subs

Taylor Perry 6 (Biggins 45), George Lloyd 5 (Scully 45), Tom Sang 5 (Gilliead 45), Callum Stewart (79).

Not used: Nsiala, Benning, England.