Shrewsbury Town player ratings after Merseyside mauling
Ollie Westbury rates the Shrewsbury Town players after their mauling against Tranmere in League Two.
Toby Savin
The Town keeper kept his place in the starting XI for the clash at Prenton Park. It was a hard day for all involved, including the goalkeeper.
Helpless: 4
Luca Hoole
He was beaten too easily by Omari Patrick for Tranmere's fourth goal. The tricky winger caused him and Town problems all afternoon.
Tough: 5
Sam Stubbs
There was no one who came out of the game with any credit, but Stubbs did at least give his all in a day to forget.
Tried: 5
Tom Anderson
Exposed a couple of times in the first half, and it was an all-round tough day for the centre-back after the clean sheet the week before.
Exposed: 5
Will Boyle
The defender was rightly sent off for two mad moments around the hour mark in the space of 60 minutes. It meant there was no way back for Salop.
Poor moment: 4
George Nurse
A couple of scary moments defensively on a day where no Shrews player came out of the game with any credit.
Challenged: 5
Alex Gilliead
Dragged off at half-time as Town were completely overrun and outworked by the opposition before the break.
Hooked: 5
Sam Clucas
Had Town’s only shot in the first half and kept going despite the red card on the hour mark. It was always an uphill battle from there.
Tough: 5
Harrison Biggins
Had a decent game against Bromley, but he did not manage to back that up in Merseyside. Hooked at the interval too.
Hooked: 5
John Marquis
The ball just would not stick with the Town skipper up front. Salop just could not get anything going from an attacking perspective.
Struggled: 5
Anthony Scully
He was lively in the season opener, but he was unable to build on that promising showing and was the third player taken off at the break.
Off: 5
Subs
Taylor Perry 6 (Biggins 45), George Lloyd 5 (Scully 45), Tom Sang 5 (Gilliead 45), Callum Stewart (79).
Not used: Nsiala, Benning, England.