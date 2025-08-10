Liam Keen analysis: Worrying Wolves performances have fans concerned

The results throughout the summer are far less important than the performances, but four defeats and two draws will also raise some eyebrows.

On top of that, the performances have been tepid, underwhelming and, at times, utterly concerning.

The first half against Stoke, the second half against Lens and the start of the second half against Girona all showed Wolves' weaknesses at the back and toothless attack.

The overall performance against Celta Vigo at Molineux on Saturday was poor and did not offer value for money even for the season ticket holders that were handed free admission.

The visitors from Spain started stronger as both Pablo Duran and Iago Aspas had sights of goal. The latter was the only one to force Jose Sa into a save.

But Wolves then had the biggest chance of the half when Fer Lopez did well to bring the ball down, take on some of his former team-mates, and set up fellow summer signing Jhon Arias. The Colombian shaped onto his right foot from close range but fired straight at the goalkeeper when an effort either side of him would have surely resulted in a goal.

Ki-Jana Hoever (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Celta, however, continued to press and were the sharper side. Wolves played a high line and were consistently caught out with balls over the top and in behind.