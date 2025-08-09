Steve Bull: Jhon Arias could be the missing piece for Wolves

I understand why people think we can't fill Cunha's boots, but Arias looks solid and he did well against Girona.

He's robust, can knock people off the ball and I seriously think he can do the same job as Cunha.

For his goal he shrugged two defenders to one side and booted the ball into the back of the net, which I thought was a good sign and a brilliant finish.

He deserved that moment and I think there's more to come once he gets used to the Premier League. He could be a very good player for us.