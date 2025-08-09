Pre-season: Wolves 0 Celta Vigo 1 - Report

A flat and uninspiring performance resulted in few chances at either end - with Jhon Arias squandering the best chance to put Wolves ahead.

The visitors from Spain took the lead through a superb Pablo Duran volley, which prompted home fans to chant against Fosun and chairman Jeff Shi.

Wolves struggled to get into any rhythm and it was Celta that wasted a chance to make it 2-0, before cruising to a 1-0 victory and leaving Wolves winless in pre-season.

Analysis

Vitor Pereira handed David Moller Wolfe his debut at left-wing-back, while Fer Lopez and Arias both made their Molineux debuts.

Celta Vigo had a couple of early openings and Iago Aspas tested Jose Sa with a low shot, but the goalkeeper turned it around the post.

There was some concern when Wolfe went down with a nasty bang to the head. He received treatment for a few minutes and looked to be in some discomfort, but he played on.

The biggest chance of the half came just before the 15th minute when Lopez did well to bring the ball under control and find Arias, who was in the box as he chopped onto his right foot, but his shot was straight at the goalkeeper.

Javi Rueda had a sight of goal for the visitors but saw his effort blocked from 15 yards, before Duran again tested Sa at his near post.

Duran then beat Wolves' high line and looked to be in, but Matt Doherty did well to recover and make the tackle, as the two teams entered half-time drawing 0-0.

As the teams came out for the second half, Hugo Bueno replaced Wolfe.

It was another tepid start to the second half, until the visitors went ahead before the hour mark. A chip into the box reached Duran, who turned and superbly volleyed beyond Sa.

Emmanuel Agbadou had a huge chance to equalise with a free header from a corner, but it was straight at the goalkeeper who had strong reactions to make the save.

Jones El-Abdellaoui should have put Celta 2-0 up when he rounded Sa and had a tap-in, but he somehow fired wide.

Sasa Kalajdzic had a great chance when he raced down the left flank, but he made a mess of his pass to Marshall Munetsi, leaving Pereira frustrated on the sidelines.

That was Wolves' last attempt as they fell to another disappointing defeat with another frustrating performance.

Wolves team:

Sa, Hoever (R.Gomes, 66), Doherty (S.Bueno, 79), Agbadou (Mosquera, 79), Toti, Wolfe (H.Bueno, 45), Andre (Hwang, 79), J.Gomes, Lopez (Munetsi, 66), Arias (Bellegarde, 66), Larsen (Kalajdzic, 79).

Subs not used: Johnstone, Bentley, Lima, Mane, Chirewa.

