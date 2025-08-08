Wolves working on alternative signings amid battle for Juanlu Sanchez

The club have been in talks with Sevilla for the 21-year-old Spaniard and were hopeful of completing a deal, despite competition from fellow Premier League sides.

However, Italian champions Napoli have also been attempting to close a deal and have had an offer rejected by Sevilla.

It is understood the player and his representatives have been waiting to see if Napoli can reach an agreement with Sevilla before they explore the possibility of a Wolves move. If Napoli do have a bid accepted, Sanchez is expected to sign with them.