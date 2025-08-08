Wolves add French striker to summer shortlist
Wolves are monitoring French forward Matthis Abline ahead of a potential move this summer.
By Liam Keen
The club are keen to add another forward to the squad this summer, ideally someone who can play across the front line, and Abline is among a number of strong options that the recruitment team are considering.
The 22-year-old scored 11 goals in all competitions for French top flight side Nantes last season, including nine finishes in Ligue 1.