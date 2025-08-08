Tranmere v Shrewsbury preview: Salop hunting first win of the season

The last time Town made the trip to Prenton Park was in 2019, and Aaron Pierre, who was a member of Shrewsbury’s squad last season, got the game’s all-important goal as they registered a 1-0 win.

Shrews were initially given an allocation of 700 tickets for this weekend, but after they sold out, they were awarded another 300, which went within 12 hours.

Both teams are yet to win this season. Town drew 0-0 with Bromley on the opening day, and Tranmere were on the receiving end of a late comeback at Colchester.

The Super White Army finished 20th last time out as they took 51 points from 46 games with Andy Crosby being in charge from the end of February.

Town will come up against Nohan Kenneh this weekend - a player who spent the 2023/24 season on loan at the Croud Meadow.