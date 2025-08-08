Shropshire Star
"The magic that we need" - Wolves boss has faith in young attacker

Vitor Pereira has backed Fer Lopez to impact the Premier League and believes the Spaniard has the 'quality' to succeed.

By Liam Keen
The 21-year-old became Wolves' first summer signing in a £19.5million switch from Celta Vigo earlier this summer and has since played a big role in pre-season.

Lopez is now preparing to face his former club in a friendly at Molineux on Saturday and Pereira has full faith in the forward - while also conceding that he needs time to adapt.

"In my opinion, Fer Lopez, he has the quality," Pereira said.

"He's a player that in the future can play in the top clubs in England.

"He has the talent, he's a technical player, intelligent player, with the left foot that can give us the magic that we need.

"Sometimes we need a last pass and this is the player.

