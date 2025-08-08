"The magic that we need" - Wolves boss has faith in young attacker
Vitor Pereira has backed Fer Lopez to impact the Premier League and believes the Spaniard has the 'quality' to succeed.
The 21-year-old became Wolves' first summer signing in a £19.5million switch from Celta Vigo earlier this summer and has since played a big role in pre-season.
Lopez is now preparing to face his former club in a friendly at Molineux on Saturday and Pereira has full faith in the forward - while also conceding that he needs time to adapt.
"In my opinion, Fer Lopez, he has the quality," Pereira said.
"He's a player that in the future can play in the top clubs in England.
"He has the talent, he's a technical player, intelligent player, with the left foot that can give us the magic that we need.
"Sometimes we need a last pass and this is the player.