"The magic that we need" - Wolves boss has faith in young attacker

The 21-year-old became Wolves' first summer signing in a £19.5million switch from Celta Vigo earlier this summer and has since played a big role in pre-season.

Lopez is now preparing to face his former club in a friendly at Molineux on Saturday and Pereira has full faith in the forward - while also conceding that he needs time to adapt.

"In my opinion, Fer Lopez, he has the quality," Pereira said.

"He's a player that in the future can play in the top clubs in England.

"He has the talent, he's a technical player, intelligent player, with the left foot that can give us the magic that we need.

"Sometimes we need a last pass and this is the player.