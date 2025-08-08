"The environment is very good" - Wolves wing-back on the dressing room atmosphere

Supporters are frustrated at the lack of signings - with just three through the door so far - while the team have failed to win in five pre-season friendlies.

But Gomes is adamant that the camp is in good spirits ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

Gome said: “The environment is very good, the lads are very happy to be together and I’m very happy to be here too after a good season, and then the Euros. I had a good break on vacation, but I was missing being this and being here with the lads, so it was very good to be back.

“Pre-season is very good for you to test new things, to prepare yourself for the season, because it’s a very tough season. Pre-season is very important to get fit again, to know how to play with the new players and the games as well are very important.

“Of course, you want to win every game, we wanted to win against Girona, but in pre-season, that’s not the main goal. The main goal is to increase our level in the team, increase our football and I think we are doing that, and we are getting better."