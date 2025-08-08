'The decision will be with him' - Michael Appleton on Elyh Harrison's fitness

The keeper picked up the issue in the final game of pre-season against Burnley, and it meant he missed Salop’s League Two opener against Bromley last weekend, with Toby Savin deputising.

The 19-year-old, who is on a season-long loan from Manchester United, is highly regarded and will be essential to Shrewsbury’s style of play this season.

Yet the bone bruising is proving difficult for him to shake off, and it remains in the balance if he will feature on Merseyside.

"He's 50-50 still," Appleton said. "There's no lasting damage. There's no, like, fractures or anything.

"It's literally bruising. But if you've ever had bone bruising, it can be pretty sore. And obviously, it's such a sensitive area, the toe.

"And it's such a big area in terms of planting your feet for a goalkeeper more than any of us. With the way we want to play he's going to be crucial to kicking. So, the decision will be with him, 100%.

"But whether he starts or not, I'm quite relaxed that it's nothing more than, potentially, I don't know, a few days, if that's the case.”