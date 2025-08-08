Shrewsbury Town: Will Boyle opens up on a ‘challenging’ couple of years

The tall defender signed for Salop earlier this summer, securing a two-year deal after he agreed a termination package with their cross-border rivals Wrexham.

The 29-year-old made four appearances for the Red Dragons last season. One was in the Carabao Cup against Sheffield United, and the other two were in the EFL Trophy.

Boyle struggled with injury and then found it difficult to get back into Wrexham’s team as they were promoted out of League One.

He played more games in his first year in north Wales, playing 28 times, and he recalls a ‘challenging’ time.