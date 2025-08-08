Shrewsbury Town: Michael Appleton hopeful of transfer movement next week

Salop kicked off their League Two campaign last Saturday as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Bromley.

Town make the journey to Merseyside to take on Tranmere Rovers for their first away game of the campaign this weekend - the Super White Army finished 20th in the fourth tier last time out.

Appleton and director of football Micky Moore have added seven players to the Shrewsbury squad this summer - six permanent additions and one loanee in Elyh Harrison.

The club are looking to bolster their ranks before the window shuts on September 1, with the boss previously saying players will likely have to leave to make way for incomings.

Speaking before the Tranmere clash, Appleton said there could be some movement on the horizon.

"Not before the game tomorrow,” he said. “But, I mean, hopefully, potentially a little bit of movement next week. I've got my fingers crossed that there might be a little bit of movement next week."