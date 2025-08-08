Oswestry hot-shots claim an impressive haul of silverware

The Oswestry Boys and Girls Club under-eights Rangers capped a successful campaign by lifting four trophies back-to-back.

The first was at the Sports Village in Shrewsbury, where they won a multi-club competition, beating Worthen Warriors in the final.

Triumphs followed in tournaments at Whitchurch, Market Drayton and Prees, where they remained unbeaten throughout.

In the season’s finale at Prees, they scored 37 goals and conceded just three on their way to the final, where they beat Shrewsbury Juniors to lift the cup.

“Two short seasons ago, we had a newly-formed team of excited under-sevens with muddy boots, bright eyes, and big dreams,” said coach Ashley McGivern.

“Fast forward, and this group of young footballers have carved out a remarkable journey, winning their first tournament as under-sevens and going on to lift four more trophies in their under-eights campaign.”

And it’s not just their results that are attracting praise and attention.

“One of our proudest early moments came in our first season when we were awarded the under-sevens Futsal Respect Award,” McGivern continued. "Recognition not just for how we play, but for how we conduct ourselves.

"As coaches, that moment meant just as much as any trophy, because it reflected the values we work hard to instil in every training session and on matchdays.”

Tony Arnold, who makes up a three-strong coaching team with Jonny Davies, added: “Our tournament wins are moments we’ll always remember, but what really makes us proud is seeing the development in every player - on and off the pitch. From friendships to first goals, from learning to pass to learning to lead, it’s been a journey full of milestones.

“Of course, none of this would be possible without the incredible support around us. A huge thank you goes out to our sponsors, the parents who give their time and energy week in and week out, and to the Oswestry Boys and Girls Club for the platform and community they provide. Your support means the world, and it’s made all of this possible.”

