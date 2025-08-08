All at the cost of £4m to Albion. It is fair to say Kyle Bartley was certainly a player where you can sit back and say, 'money well spent'.

The long serving defender, who was signed under Darren Moore back in 2018 brought an end to not just his time at Albion but his playing career on Friday - announcing his shock retirement.

Having still made 31 appearances at the heart of the Albion defence last season - it was expected Bartley would play a minor role for Albion under Ryan Mason but that won't be the case.

Despite his best efforts to rehabilitate from a knee injury - he has made the decision to hang up his boots.

With Bartley now going and Albion having interest in Torbjorn Heggem - it could be a big final few weeks of the window in terms of the backline.

But as Bartley departs, how will he be remembered by Albion fans?

Well, overall, considering the service he gave Albion after his arrival from Swansea and the number of games he has played, 232 in total, you would say he would be remembered quite well.

Here is a look back over Bartley's career at the Baggies.

'He looked done - but turned it all around'

Bartley arrived in 2018 after Albion's relegation from the Premier League following eight years in the top flight.

That summer they were spending, shelling out £4m on Bartley on the back of Sam Johnstone's £6.5m arrival.