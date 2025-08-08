"Get going again" - Wolves goalkeeper on recovering from setbacks

The experienced shot-stopper has found matches hard to come by at Wolves over the last two-and-a-half years, but he remains an important member of the dressing room.

The 32-year-old previously gained considerable Football League experience at Southend, Brentford and Bristol City and says with age he has learned how to better deal with mistakes and disappointment.

“I’m my own worse critic," Bentley said.

"I’ve learned as I’ve got older to be a bit more lenient on myself – adversity happens, and it’s not ideal, but get over it basically.

"Often, hard work and getting back on the horse is the best way to do it. Get going again.

"Not too high when we win, but not too tough when we lose. It’s finding a middle ground and trying to be consistent with it and trying to keep good habits.”

Dan Bentley (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

The goalkeeper also insists it is essential to switch off when he returns home to his family, in order to find the best balance in his work.

He added: “It’s hard to come down after games, regardless of result. But I try to chill out as quickly as possible.

"When I walk through the door to see my family, my kids especially, that’s the moment when I realise all that matters is my little girls.

“I used to overthink and worry about what everyone else had to say too much, but now I know my game inside out, I know how to deal with things, I know how to prepare, I know how to stay consistent with all aspects of my game, and how to react to certain situations. I’ve massively developed since I first came through.”

Despite only playing 12 senior games for Wolves, Bentley has been involved in some key fixtures during his spell at the club, including earning a clean sheet in the 1-0 win at Old Trafford last season.

But how does the goalkeeper prepare for a game before he steps onto the pitch?

He said: “I like ticking as many boxes as I can – training, covering as much as possible in the week in terms of preparing for Saturday, my diet, my sleep, my nutrition.

"Everything that goes into my week will be geared towards the Saturday.

“The minute the last game finishes, you’re always on to the next game and preparing, especially when they come thick and fast like they do at times in the season.

"If we’re playing Saturday to Saturday, I like to have Saturday night to chill out, rest Sunday and get back on it Monday. Subconsciously though, you’re already thinking straight after the game.”