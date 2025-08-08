Shropshire Star
Four Wolves players that need to make an impression against Celta Vigo

Wolves take on Celta Vigo at Molineux tomorrow in their final pre-season match of the season.

By Liam Keen
Having struggled in previous games in preparation for the new campaign, it is Vitor Pereira's final chance to take a look at his side before welcoming Manchester City to Molineux next week.

With starting spots up for grabs, which four players need to make an impression tomorrow?

Ki-Jana Hoever

The Dutchman returned from his loan in France last season and has been the surprise package in pre-season so far.

His performances in training were solid out in Portugal and since then his displays in friendlies have largely been strong.

Pereira has a lack of options at right-wing-back, but he has also shown faith in Hoever and started him consistently this summer, over players like Rodrigo Gomes and Pedro Lima.

Ki-Jana Hoever (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)
However, Hoever showed some weaknesses against Girona last weekend. He got into fantastic attacking positions but wasted several chances with poor deliveries into the box.

