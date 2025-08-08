Four Wolves players that need to make an impression against Celta Vigo

Having struggled in previous games in preparation for the new campaign, it is Vitor Pereira's final chance to take a look at his side before welcoming Manchester City to Molineux next week.

With starting spots up for grabs, which four players need to make an impression tomorrow?

Ki-Jana Hoever

The Dutchman returned from his loan in France last season and has been the surprise package in pre-season so far.

His performances in training were solid out in Portugal and since then his displays in friendlies have largely been strong.

Pereira has a lack of options at right-wing-back, but he has also shown faith in Hoever and started him consistently this summer, over players like Rodrigo Gomes and Pedro Lima.

Ki-Jana Hoever (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

However, Hoever showed some weaknesses against Girona last weekend. He got into fantastic attacking positions but wasted several chances with poor deliveries into the box.