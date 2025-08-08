AFC Telford United complete double swoop on the eve of the National League North season

Bucks manager Kevin Wilkin has added central defender Freddie Cook to the Telford ranks, as well as goalkeeper Alfie Brooks.

Cook spent most of pre-season in Shropshire training with his new team-mates. The 19-year-old started in the home friendly against Aston Villa under-21s - a performance that was curtailed early due to a nasty head injury, which required treatment.

The youngster is a product of the Leicester City academy, but he signed for Cardiff under-21s in 2023. He was released last season, and he has now joined Wilkin’s side ahead of the start of the new season.

The Bucks manager had made no secret of his desire to add reinforcements at the heart of defence. Before the announcement of Cook, they were heading into their season’s curtain raiser with just Oliver Cawthorne and Orrin Pendley as the only recognised centre-backs.

Wilkin wanted to add ‘competition’ in defence, and he now has just that.

Brooks has also played a part in Bucks’ pre-season campaign, impressing goalkeeping coach Paul Mellings.

The 21-year-old started his career at West Brom, before he moved on to Birmingham City, where he spent three years. After his time with Blues, two years with Stoke then followed, and now he has put pen to paper on a deal with the Bucks. He will work with Mellings and senior first-choice keeper Brandon Hall.

Both players are available for the opening fixture of the season for Telford away at King’s Lynn Town.