The club forked out transfer fees for Nat Phillips, Aune Heggebo and most recently George Campbell.

So far they are the only three signings to come through the Hawthorns door - but it is acknowledged that Albion have more work to do before the transfer window slams shut in around three weeks time.

They are yet to tap into the loan market - and they are yet to utilise an area of the transfer market that they have leant on for a number of years.

Towards the end of the Guochuan Lai area, as money for transfers became non-existent, Albion were having to work the free agent market.

In recent years you can argue there have been more misses than hits - but looking back further into Albion's transfer business, the free agent market has served them extremely well.

Going right back to the start of Albion's eight year run in the Premier League, which began in 2010, this area of the transfer window has been used to great success.

So that is why it may come as a slight surprise as to the fact Albion are yet to bring in an out of contract player this summer.

Josh Maja arrived as a free agent (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Of the last 16 campaigns, from the 2009/10 season, to the recent 2024/2025 campaign, only on one occasion have Albion not dipped into the free agent pool.

That was back in 2017/2018 - when they spent big on the likes of Oliver Burke and Jay Rodriguez to name a few. The big spending back fired. Albion were relegation that season.

Big past success came in the form of the likes of Claudio Yacob and co.

In recent times, out of contract signings have also hit the mark. Josh Maja being one, while Okay Yokuslu and Alex Mowatt have also represented good additions.

So it is a surprise that Albion haven't gone into the market this time for free agents. There is still time - and given recent developments with Torbjorn Heggem and Kyle Bartley, and the need for another striker, it could still happen.

Free agents

Despite not making moves in that part of the market - there have been links this transfer window.

Earlier in the summer, Albion were credited with interest in former Newcastle man Jamal Lewis, amid other links to full backs.

Even under Bilkul and sporting director Andrew Nestor, Albion have added from the free agent market.

Last summer, Ousmane Diakite came in on a free from Austria - so no doubt they have looked at targets from not just England but across Europe too.

It could be a useful area that they may start to target as the end of the window draws closer.