Wolves' Yerson Mosquera on the mental toll of a serious knee injury

The Colombian started the season in the starting XI under Gary O'Neil last year, but suffered a serious knee injury at Villa Park, with damage to both his medial collateral ligament and the anterior cruciate ligament.

His season was over as he required surgery, but the 24-year-old is now back in action after playing 25 minutes against Girona in a pre-season friendly at the weekend.

Hague Fasteners, sponsors for the Express & Star Wolves pre-season coverage 2025 in Portugal and Spain

JJX Logistics, sponsors for the Express & Star Wolves pre-season coverage 2025 in Portugal and Spain

Mosquera is delighted to be back playing and admits the mental toll of his injury, and subsequent comeback, is the most crucial part to deal with as he rebuilds his confidence.

"I'm really happy, it's good to be back again," Mosquera told the Express & Star.

"When you have a long time outside, it's difficult because we love to play football.