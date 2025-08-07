Wolves' Yerson Mosquera on the mental toll of a serious knee injury
Wolves defender Yerson Mosquera admits his mental wellbeing is the most important factor in his recovery from injury.
The Colombian started the season in the starting XI under Gary O'Neil last year, but suffered a serious knee injury at Villa Park, with damage to both his medial collateral ligament and the anterior cruciate ligament.
His season was over as he required surgery, but the 24-year-old is now back in action after playing 25 minutes against Girona in a pre-season friendly at the weekend.
Mosquera is delighted to be back playing and admits the mental toll of his injury, and subsequent comeback, is the most crucial part to deal with as he rebuilds his confidence.
"I'm really happy, it's good to be back again," Mosquera told the Express & Star.
"When you have a long time outside, it's difficult because we love to play football.