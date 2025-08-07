Wolves reveal Diogo Jota tribute plans ahead of Celta Vigo pre-season friendly

Jota died aged 28 in a car crash in Spain on July 3 alongside his brother, Silva.

The 49-cap Portugal forward began his English football career with Wolves, making 131 appearances for the club between 2017 and 2020 and scoring 44 goals.

Wolves announced on Thursday that a minute’s silence will be held before Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Celta Vigo and floral wreaths will be laid prior to kick-off.

Their Premier League campaign begins on August 16 against Manchester City, where a moving tifo will be on display in the South Bank following a fundraising campaign by fan group Old Gold Pack.

Fan mosaics are also set to be displayed and a minute’s applause will take place once players enter the pitch, with “Fields of Gold” by Sting being played before kick-off.

Wolves – who announced last month that Jota had been inducted into their hall of fame – also confirmed that work is ongoing for more permanent tributes at Molineux.

Non-perishable tributes laid around the stadium have been stored, with a selection set to be displayed at the Wolves museum.

A selection of flower heads have been turned into ink to create an artistic tribute, while the remaining floral tributes have been composted and are set to be used at Compton Park and Molineux.