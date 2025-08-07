The Wolves season opener that unearthed future stars and a maverick goalscorer 25 years ago

It’s always an eagerly anticipated occasion, but few opening days can match the drama of 25 years ago, which also launched a hugely successful Wolves and England career. Paul Berry looks back.

The first game of any season always feels that little bit special. Especially when it’s on home soil. New beginnings, new hopes, new ambitions. Fans sporting freshly pressed replica shirts. Returning to regular pre-match haunts to catch up with old friends after a few months out to close-season pasture.

‘Here we go again,’ they will say. ‘What do you reckon this season? What do you think of the new signings? Can’t believe we put ourselves through it.’

This will, of course, always be THE year. Optimism is usually never higher than before the first shrill of referees’ whistle and gentle kick of the football. Even with the levels of mass hysteria that may have been chucked around on social media in the weeks leading up.

And the sun is always shining. Always.

Then, 13 seconds in, the opposition goalkeeper gets sent off. Bonus! Your maverick new signing puts you in front. Bigger bonus. This is what it’s all about. We’re going all the way.

Unfortunately, though, you don’t add to the advantage. Eleven minutes from time, the visitors equalise. Pin, well and truly bursting bubble. The game finishes 1-1, despite over an hour-and-a-half of numerical superiority.

‘Same old, same old,’ as the fans leave the stadium. ‘It’s gonna be a long nine months.’

Rewind to Wolves in the year 2000. Won’t it be strange when we’re all fully grown. No need for the Pulp reference, but it was Wolves against Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day. Twenty five years ago next Wednesday. With Wolves, back in their historic old gold kit colours made famous in the all-conquering 1950s.

It may only have been a 1-1 draw in a season in which Wolves finished 12th, extending the seemingly inescapable second tier purgatory into its 12th year. Things would get a bit livelier over the following couple, mind you. From the ridiculous to the sublime in 2001/02 and 2002/03.

But there were many different subplots surrounding that Owls’ curtain-raiser a quarter of a century ago. Including a couple of debuts for a future star and that maverick goalscorer.

None however could be as entertaining as the day enjoyed by Matt Murray. Why always Murray?!

At this point, he was 19 years old. A couple of months later he would enjoy his first loan action in non-league with Kingstonian. A couple of years later he would be part of the Wolves team which finally overcame that top-flight hiatus and stormed to play-off glory at the Millennium.

On this occasion however, on the opening day of 2000/01, he wasn’t expecting to be anywhere near anything remotely important.

Michael Oakes was Wolves’ first choice goalkeeper at the time, but Mike Stowell, his back-up, was injured.

Former Swindon keeper Frank Talia had come in on loan, and was due to be named on the bench, until, on matchday, a researcher from Sky Sports helpfully informed the club that he had a one-game suspension to serve having been sent off on the final day of the previous season.

“I was over in ASDA, getting my egg mayonnaise baguette, when I got a phone call to say someone had recognised that Frank was actually suspended and couldn’t be on the bench,” Murray recalls.

“I had to head straight back from ASDA to the stadium and go out and do the warm-up before sitting on the bench – I was all over the place!”

Michael Branch in action during the clash

So, a spot of pre-match and pre-baguette drama for Wolves’ rising goalkeeping star. But, as alluded to above, 25 years ago next week was very much a tale of two debutants. A goalscorer, whose most impressive days were perhaps behind him, and a teenage defender, just launching what would turn into a stellar career.

Let’s start with the goalscorer. Temuri Ketsbaia.

The enigmatic talent from Georgia had already made his name in England thanks to a lively spell at Newcastle, marked with some direct running, fierce shooting and kicking hell out of the advertising hoardings in frustration after scoring a last minute winner against Bolton.

Incredibly, Colin Lee had scouted Ketsbaia when working as Mark McGhee’s assistant at Wolves prior to that Newcastle move, and talks had been held only for the deal to fail to get over the line.